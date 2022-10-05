GARFIELD — Roseann Stout, of Garfield, recently won first place in the “Chopped Contest” at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entries had to use Captain Crunch Cereal and sour cream in the recipe. Roseann made fruit tacos with Captain Crunch on the taco shells and sour cream in the filling.

