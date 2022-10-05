GARFIELD — Roseann Stout, of Garfield, recently won first place in the “Chopped Contest” at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entries had to use Captain Crunch Cereal and sour cream in the recipe. Roseann made fruit tacos with Captain Crunch on the taco shells and sour cream in the filling.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading the book “A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice” by Rebecca Connolly. The next meeting will be at 7p.m. on Oct. 26. The location will be announced later.
Young men in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints recently played frisbee golf for their activity.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints went to Fullmer’s Campground on Sept. 26 for their family home evening activity. They had food and activities.
The Rigby 17th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a Fall Harvest BBQ at 6–8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Geddes home. There will be fun for the whole family. Activities include music, games and food.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 7 – Sarah Armstrong; Oct. 8 – Eva Smith; Oct. 9 – Anna–Marie Robertson
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
