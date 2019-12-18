MUD LAKE — Terreton Elementary School students and staff will be having an “ugly sweater” day today.
The Terreton Elementary School Christmas concert will be tomorrow in the Competition gym at 1:30 p.m. Students are asked to wear red, green or white shirts and blue jeans. Shirts with appropriate Christmas logos are also encouraged. There will be no morning preschool or kindergarten today. All students will come in the afternoon to participate in the program.
Friday will be “Dress like a Christmas Character” day and the Terreton Junior High School students will have a semi-formal dance held in the ALC gym. Students will be released at the regular Friday release time. School will resume Jan. 2, 2020.
Happy birthday today to Mayla Ivie. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 19 – Russ Stoddard, Conner Skidmore, Ken Hall, Donette Engberson and Bertha Llamas; Dec. 20 – Cindy Holdaway, Eddie Ace Eddins and Teagan Hansen; Dec. 21 – Hali Furness, Kaylee Newan, Randel Gomez, Sicily Jacobs, Cole Richins, McKinlee Hoggan and Nicole Hansen; Dec. 22 – Christy Ward, Shaw Williams and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw; Dec. 23 – Chase Ashcraft, Robbie Linger, Sandra Hansen and Layne Coleman; Dec. 24 – Andy Scott; Dec. 25 – Kristi Scott and Coby Nelson.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 19 – Kent and Brenda Warner; Dec. 21 – Taylor and Pamela Smith; Dec. 22 – John and Karin Smuin; Dec. 23 – Rick and Shaunna Pancheri, Brent and Meagan Bingham.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.