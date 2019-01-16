The Rigby Study Club held its first meeting of the New Year on January 2nd at the home of Hostess Darla Curtis. The theme for the evening was “Celebrate Humanity”.
President Debbie Finn conducted the meeting and minutes from the December meeting were read by Secretary Kaye Field. The Rogation was led by Paula Hegsted. Membership Committee Chairman Barbara Mugleston reported that the club has openings for five new members.
Chairman Suanne Ellsworth introduced the evenings presentation “My 100 Year Old Boyfriend” by Emily Farmer. Emily is a Rigby native who now resides in Utah. She is employed by Deseret Book and travels with the David Archuletta tour and is charge of his merchandizing. She has played the piano for 20 years and is working on her first album.
Emily explained how she met her friend Mack. She was on her nightly exercise run, when she passed an assisted living center and decided to go in and offer to play the piano for the residents. Mack came and sat on the piano bench beside her and introduced himself, and the rest is history.
Mack was 99 at the time, he is now 102. He had to enter into assisted living when he lost his sight at age 98. Despite being blind, he stays positive and active. He plays the harmonica with Emily on the piano and feels it is his job to bring joy and hope to others. He tells Emily that “I am the celebrity and you are the publicist.” They have been asked to play at other assisted living centers, funerals, and other events.
Emily has told their story at a Time Out for Women Conference in Layton Utah, and they have been featured on Fox News. She says, “When I visit Mack, I don’t feel like it’s a service, I just feel like I am visiting my Grandpa.”
She then showed a You tube Video entitled Lift. She said she was at a low point in her life before Mack and she learned that Happiness is a choice whether you are not where you want to be in your life, whether you are sick or whether you are blind. She challenged the group to find some way to perform a service.
She ended by playing several of her beautiful arrangements on the piano. It was a very inspiring evening.
Next month’s meeting will be “Celebrate Culture-The Philippines Today” by guest speakers Ron and Donna Wilding.