MUD LAKE — West Jefferson High School Summer Football training will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 2 on the football field. Incoming freshmen and juniors will need physicals this year before Aug. 12, the first day of football practice. If players are purchasing new football cleats, they must be in school colors. The parent meeting will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in the big gym. The players will practice after the parent meeting. Regular practice will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the football field. Equipment will be assigned by the coach. There will be a team Facebook page to assist in communication between players, coaches and parents. Text the new coach, Ty Minto, at 530-520-2350 if you have any questions.
•
Happy birthday today to Ted Vadnais, Kirk Egbert, Rick Caudle, Ely Sullivan, Mattea Rogers, Laken Skidmore and Scott Newman; June 20 – Jay Dalling, Alexis Vadnais, Shaxton Williams, and Lacey Dalling; June 21 – Candi Reyes, Teri Tomlinson, Kathy Bitter and Jorie Haroldsen; June 22 – Summer Rainey, Ken Bare, Cossette Ashcraft and Arturo Esquivel; June 23 – Rosie Taylor and Shelbi Ward; June 24 – Carlee Johnson and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 – Ty Pancheri, Hollie Shipton, Jill Torgerson, Karston Simmons and Kazden Rogers; June 26 – Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Ptersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock and Lexi Simmons.
•
Happy wedding anniversary today to Dale and Carol Richins, Lavar and Lewis Newman. Other anniversaries this week include the following: June 20 – Rod and Jolinda Pancheri, Pat and Chris Hendren; June 21 – Harvey and Cheryl Nelson, Jeremy and Mindy Reeder; June 22 – Dallas and Tammy Furness, Brent and Laurel Dalling, Ron and Liz Moss; June 23 – Lavar and Brenda Summers; June 24 – Rory and Janet Pancheri, Ginger and McCoy Ward; June 25 – Paul and Deoine Gunderson; June 26 – Richard and Evelyn Nelson.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.