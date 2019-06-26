Summer lunch times for Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 have been updated in some locations.
The lunch program is available to all children ages 1 to 18 for free. Meals will be provided at updated times at the sites as follows:
Rigby Middle School, 290 N 3800 E Rigby — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Roberts Elementary 682 N 2858 E Roberts Idaho — 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.
Early Child Center 260 N Main Rigby Idaho — 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Tuesday through Thursday
The lunch program will end Aug. 16 at the elementary schools, and Aug. 15 at the Early Child Center.