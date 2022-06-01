MENAN — Mark and Danielle Lindstrom of Ririe had a baby boy recently. They named him Ryker Liam Lindstrom. He joins big brothers Max, Hunter and Jace Lindstrom. Grandparents are Hugh and Terry Munns of Menan and Kurt and Julene Lindstrom of Washington.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms for children that are turning 8 on June 4 at the Menan Stake Center. Please contact your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library started their Summer Reading Program the week of June 6. It will be held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the library. There will also be a Teen Bingo again this year.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Hours are: Mondays from 3–7 p.m., Tuesdays–Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Summer Hours begin May 31 and end Sep. 2.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Program started June 6 and will end Aug. 4. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in their cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday–Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 6 – Pepperoni Mini Calzone, french fries, ketchup, fruit mix and milk; June 7 – Crispy Chicken Sandwich, green beans, Bug Bite Graham Crackers, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: June 3 – Sally Osti, LeeAnn Sauer June 5 – Darlene Hancock June 6 – Tarena Thomas.
