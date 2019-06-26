GARFIELD — For Garfield First Ward Young Women’s mutual, the Laurels went rappelling, Mia Maids went to the temple and the Beehives did personal progress.
Condolences to the Phyllis Radford family. Phyllis passed away June 13. She was raised in Ririe and later married her husband Zane and had two daughters and one son. She also has 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed woodworking, quilting, crocheting and embroidering, painting, pottery, gardening and traveling with Zane.
A Father’s Day Breakfast was held on Father’s Day at the home of Todd Reese to honor fathers, grandfathers, husbands and neighbors. They spent time together while eating biscuits and gravy and fruit.
A PathwayConnect Fireside will be held July 11 at the Rigby South Stake Building where the program will be explained and questions can be answered. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the PathwayConnect program, which allows members of the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ to continue their education. Registration for fall semester is happening now until Aug. 27. Online classes start Sept. 16.
The Rigby Rangers 11U won three baseball games at the Saint Anthony tournament last week. Dane Mikkola, Joseph Madsen, DJ Bodrero and Jayden Belnap are some of the boys on the team that played.
Garfield Fourth Ward had a Hawaii Luau June 22. They had roast pork for their ward members.
Garfield Sixth Ward adults will be having “Who’s Coming To Dinner?” on June 28. Those attending are encouraged to arrive at the church at 6:30 p.m. Those not signed up to be a host, are encouraged to bring a side dish appetizer. Once everyone has arrived at the church, it will be determined where everyone is going for dinner. Different couples in the ward will host dinner and everyone will be randomly selected to go to a different house. It will all be a surprise and a getting-to-know-you night.
The Rigby Young Single Adult Ward had their summer welcoming social June 25 at Cordon Park. The social was for ages 18 to 30 with a special invitation granted to all newly graduated seniors.
Lorin and Ilene Anderson had all their family members at their home on Father’s Day in honor of their father.
Norma Round’s cousin Ray Rigby died in Rexburg. His viewing was held the evening of June 20 and funeral on June 21 in Rexburg.
Norma Round’s grandson Dane Hill of Texas graduated as a facial surgeon.
Bryson and Abby Howell had a baby boy this past week. Abby is Norma Round’s granddaughter. The Howells live in the Idaho Falls area.