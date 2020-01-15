LEWISVILLE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Stake Young Men’s presidency recently underwent changes. Garrett Foster, of Grant First Ward was released as president, along with his counselors, Voyd Stewart, of Grant Second Ward, and Gary Hawke, of Annis Ward; and secretary, Joseph Sagers, of Menan First Ward. Randy South, of Menan Third Ward, was sustained as the new president. For his counselors, he chose James Gneiting, of Lewisville First Ward and Gary Hawke, of Annis Ward. Ryan Bingham, of Grant First Ward, was sustained as the new secretary.
•
The Lewisville LDS First Ward Relief Society is having a get-together at 6 this evening at the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. They are going to ring in 2020 by saying, “OUT With the Old, and IN With the New” and hosting a swapping event. Attendees are encouraged to bring “something old” and let it be someone else’s “new.” Treats are welcome.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball is being played this evening at the Stake Center. The Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant First Ward at 6 p.m. The Lewisville First Ward will play Grant Second Ward at 9 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend.
•
Happy Birthday today to Terry Fife, Ellise Weaver and Nathan Boyce. Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 16 – Carol Ossmen and Ben Thompson; Jan. 17 – Mikka Ikeda; Jan. 18 – Carlianne Ball; Jan. 19 – Virginia Groth and Bruce Gardner; Jan. 20 – Randy Castaneda; and Jan. 21 – Sawyer Murray.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.