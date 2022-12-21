Tavenner takes fourth place at National Finals Rodeo

DUBOIS — Dubois city maintenance men Ace Hensley and Austin Borrensen work diligently to clear snow off local roadways.
•
Clark County Schools closed on Dec. 13 due to weather. The CCHS junior and senior high band concert that was to be held that evening was changed to the next day. The winter concert was held on Dec. 14 in the high school gym at 3:15pm.
•
The Floral Arranging class at CCHS is taught by Cheyenne Jensen. They take orders for arrangements at various holiday seasons. There were extra roses that were sold separately.
•
Teachers of the month for November were named at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 8. They are Beth Donahoo, a paraprofessional at Lindy Ross Elementary and Lauri Sperl the history and social studies teacher at the junior and senior high school.
•
Clark County School District 161 Superintendent Eileen Holden attended a regional superintendent meeting on Dec. 8 in Idaho Falls. She reported that newly elected state legislators were at the meeting. They discussed education with the superintendents in attendance. Holden stated that it was good to see the legislators face-to-face.
•
Our school district has been deemed eligible for the CSI Up program. CSI Up is Comprehensive Support and Improvement Underperforming schools. It is a three-year journey to help schools improve English language and math test results. Teachers Jill Grover, Holly Maraist and Dee Taylor along with Superintendent Eileen Holden attended training classes in Boise for the CSI Up program. Then a teacher training time was held locally to set goals for the coming three years. Holden said that every teacher can use the extra support to bring up grades.
•
Bobcat basketball games are slated to take place in Dubois on Jan. 5 taking on Grace Lutheran.
•
Clark County schools are now on winter break. Classes resume at both buildings on Jan. 3.
•
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois traveled to Gilbert, Arizona Dec. 4-10. They rented a house there for their whole family. Their four children and their grandchildren were there. Carrie said, “The sunshine made me feel happy.” She also said it was nice to spend time with her family.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois went to Las Vegas with her daughter Laura Mae Tavenner for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). They got to watch Laura’s son Dirk Tavenner compete in the steer wrestling competition. He won fourth in the world competition.
•
Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois also attended the NFR in Las Vegas. On the way there they picked up her brother and a nephew in Nephi, Utah to go along with them. They went to the rodeo one day and the other days they were there they watched it live on a big screen at their hotel.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois are proud to announce that they have a new grandson. Son Randy and his wife Kathryn live in Colorado. They welcomed their son Cooper on Dec. 5. He joins big brother Karson. John and Lisa now have seven grandchildren.
•
A birthday party for Treva May was hosted on Dec. 11 by Eric and Valeri Steigerwald of Dubois. Family and friends gathered to celebrate with Treva on her day.
•
Victor “Rick” Donohoo II of Dubois graduated from Idaho’s POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Academy in Boise. He was presented his certificate of graduation by former Clark County Sheriff John Clements. Donohoo’s wife Hannah and their three children attended the ceremony. Donohoo looks forward to serving the people of Idaho with honor, honesty and integrity.
•
Jo Ellen Smith of Medicine Lodge is now working at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher.
•
A new county Sheriff has been selected by the commissioners. Mark McClure of Dubois was chosen from the three men who applied for the position. He was sworn into office on Dec. 19.
•
Bucky Johnson passed on Dec. 13. He was a resident of Dubois and Lima, Montana who worked many years buying and selling hay for Richard Larsen’s hay processing plant in Dubois. Bucky was known for his cuffed blue jeans, flat top cowboy hats and constant smile.
•
Darrin and Treva May of Spencer enjoyed the Christmas program at Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls on Dec. 15. Their grandchildren Eastyn and Bowen Lang were in the program.
•
Paul Williams will have a New Year’s Eve party at the Spencer Grill! He hopes to prepare and serve food a few days a week this winter.
•
The application deadline for Youth Conservation Corps employment has been extended to Feb. 16. More applicants are needed for the Dubois Ranger District of the US Forest Service to get a full crew. Text Edith Raya at 208-390-5147 for more information.
•
Clark County Food Bank distribution date has been changed for December. It will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10am. It is held at the Dubois City Ouonset building. This change is just for this month. The January food distribution in Dubois is scheduled for Jan. 24.
•
The next Dubois Lions Club meeting is on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Javier Trejo, Hailey Laird and Levi Baker; Dec. 22 – Marcos Acosta, Rory Krenka, Skyler Fullmer, Skyler Ramos, Christy Fawn and Melissa Hernandez; Dec. 23 – Phillip Wagoner, Ruth Clements, Jakob Max Hoggan, Peggy Bowen, Brad Neel, Stepheny King and Robert Smith; Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) – Bill McCormick R.J. Sperl, Adam Walker, Breck Wheeler, Breck Taylor, Mason O’Brien and Nancy Galentine; Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – Edelmira Noriega; Dec. 26 – Gunner Eric Ames; Dec. 27 – Brandon Clegg and Eddy Hernandez.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Mike and Emily Locascio; Orren and Rebecca Squires; Dec. 22 – David and Tarri Leondardson; Dec. 23 – Lane and Rachael Grover; Exequiel and Irene Raya; Dec. 25 – Martin and Janeth Aguilar-Chavira; Dec. 27 – Dave and Billie Stoddard.
•
Merry Christmas to all! Have a wonderful holiday season. Please keep me posted for reason of sharing news. Thanks for your wonderful support.
