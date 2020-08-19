LEWISVILLE — Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, has been working hard, trimming the pine trees at the Lewisville Church Park for his Eagle project. Thanks to all who showed up to help him this past weekend.
•
Our local youth did very well in the recent 4-H Show at the Jefferson County Fair. Stone Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, won Grand Champion Market Goat in the middle weight; Kash Smith, son of Leland and Lisa Smith, won Reserve Champion. His sister, Kalli Smith, took Grand Champion Market Goat. Cynthia Squires, daughter of Orren and Rebecca Squires, took home several blue ribbons, plus won as Grand Champion Poultry Showman and Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Good job — all of that hard work this summer paid off!
•
The Lewisville Book Club has been reading “Winter Sky,” by Chris Stewart this month. They will meet to discuss the book this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Patsi Hinckley. They will also be having their summer potluck, so bring your favorite dish to share.
•
Terry Ellsworth has been hospitalized at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Please remember him in your prayers.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – DeAnn Madsen, Madysen Selman and Rose Bemis; Aug. 20 – Stephen Evans; Aug. 22 – Eugenia Judd, Tyson Tanner and Bailey Baker; Aug. 23 – Packard Briggs and Kendra Pincock; Aug. 24 – Randy Johnson. DuWayne Brown and Cassandra Covert.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.