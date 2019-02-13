LEWISVILLE—Congratulations to Denny and Cheryl Taylor, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their kids and grandkids at the Teton Grill in Menan.
Glenn Watkins recently underwent heart valve replacement surgery. Our prayers are with him on his road to recovery.
Cub Scouts in the Lewisville First Ward are reminded that if they haven’t picked up their car kits for the upcoming Pinewood Derby, please contact Heidi Mathews at (208)252-0671.
Sympathies to Mark and Lynne Williamson and Gard and Jerrie Flint and families, at the passing of their brother, Larry Howard Williamson, 77, of Alta, Wyo. Larry was the son of the late Howard and Melba Williamson, and grew up in Lewisville. He passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, surrounded by his family. A memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Driggs LDS Stake Center.
In Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball tonight, Lewisville First Ward will play Annis Ward at 7:00 p.m., and Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant Second Ward at 8:00 p.m. Both games will be played at the Menan Stake Center.
The Rigby Family History Center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, for President’s Day. It will also close early (1:00 p.m.) on Valentine’s Day, this Thursday.
Happy Birthday today to Jace Andersen and Corey Lopez! Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 14 – Mya Daniel; Feb. 15 – Charlene Johnson and Jordyn Baird; Feb. 16 – Robin Ball, Jessica Jardine and Eli Mathews; Feb. 17 – Charlene Poulsen; Feb. 18 – Shelby Ellsworth; and Feb. 19 – McKade Hawkes, Nolan Bloxham and Lesa Douglass.