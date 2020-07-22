LEWISVILLE — President Richard Cannon of the Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that they are putting things in place for a return to church sacrament meetings. They have set a tentative date of August 2 for wards to return to church. Bear in mind that church attendance poses a significant risk and may be the biggest risk many will be exposed to during the week. However, reasonable steps can be taken to significantly reduce this risk: 1) Stay home if you aren’t feeling well or may have been exposed to someone who is sick. 2) If you are one of those in the highest risk category and are concerned about catching COVID-19, you are welcome to stay home. 3) Each family and individual will have the opportunity to attend their church meeting. Each ward will be divided in half and have two sacrament meetings separated by 30 minutes, so the chapel can be vacated, sanitized and made ready for the next meeting. Social distancing will be practiced. 4)The wearing of face masks by those in attendance is strongly encouraged, and those administering the sacrament will be required to wear masks.
A pre-wedding open house was held for Tristan Selman and Julia Craig July 18 at the home of Tristan’s parents, Scott and Emily Selman. The couple will be married July 25 in the Chicago Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Julia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Craig, of Brookfield, Wis. A drive-thru Reception will be held in their honor July 25 in Brookfield, Wis. Congratulations to the couple on their upcoming nuptials.
John and Lori Ellsworth have recently sold their home and have moved to Idaho Falls, near Sandy Downs. John has been a life-long Lewisville resident, and they have raised their family here. We will miss the Ellsworth family in Lewisville.
Congratulations to Ben and Angelique Taylor, who are the proud parents of a baby girl, born July 13. Her name will be Arya, and she joins big sister, Mia, and big brother, Destin. The Taylors recently moved to Lewisville after having bought the Shawn and Brenda Downie home.
Happy Birthday to: today – Lexie Kinghorn and Cory Hernandez; July 23 – Cynthia Squires; July 25 – Dee Raymond, Shelli Lazalde and Tyler Van Leuven; July 27 – Kyra Justesen; July 28 – Rhonda Walker, Robert George and Jessica Kennedy.
