Teacher Feature: Alie Evans

Alie Evans is a first grade teacher at Ririe Elementary School. Evans has been teaching for 11 years, all at Ririe Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had amazing teachers beginning in elementary school and all through college. They made a huge difference in my life. I also love to read and learn new things. I wanted to be a positive influence to others and share my love of reading and learning. Teaching was the perfect opportunity to do both!
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? There are so many things I love as a first grade teacher. I love the routine of the school day. I love working with kids and the staff at Ririe. Teaching first grade is great because they love to be at school, everything is new and they are excited about learning. First graders are also innocent and forgiving. They don’t see the differences between themselves and others. They are kind to each other, they forgive easily and they laugh a lot.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? There are so many experiences that stand out to me. There are happy ones, sad ones, challenging ones, and funny ones! There are those moments when it finally ‘clicks’ for a student and those are great. All the experiences put together are what make teaching a wonderful profession and make each year exciting!
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I love the community of Ririe and the small town feel.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I had to wear an eye patch to school for most of the 4th grade!
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology! When I was a student I don’t think we even used computers. When I started teaching I had 4 student computers. Now every student in my class has a chromebook assigned to them to use throughout the school year. There are many great programs to supplement student learning and the kids love it! Technology is great but I love the opportunity to read to my class and see them captivated by a good book!