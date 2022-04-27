Teacher Feature: Angee Duvall

Angee Duvall teaches Extended-Day Kindergarten at South Fork Elementary School. She ha been teaching for 11 years altogether, but has only taught kindergarten for five, and one year at South Fork. She began her teaching career in Utah.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
From the time I was a little girl, I knew I would grow up to be a teacher. I was always playing school with my brothers, and if they wouldn’t play with me, my dolls and stuffed animals would turn into my students. I even had a chalkboard in my bedroom!! When it became time to choose a degree, I was drawn to early childhood education and have never looked back!
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
Seeing the lightbulb goes off in my students’ heads. And Kindergarteners are the funniest little people ever!
What are some challenges?
Navigating all the different personalities of my students and making sure they all feel seen.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
Children’s Lit—I was introduced to so many good books that I may have not picked up on my own!
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I can’t think of just one experience. For me, I just love seeing the progress each child makes from the beginning of the school year until the end. The growth is amazing!!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
I taught 6 years, took a 13 year break, and then came back. Technology has increased so much in that time span—email and even the internet were fairly new when I was in college taking teaching courses, and communication with parents was done through paper or phone calls.
The other thing is how much sooner kids are reading. I taught 1st and 2nd grades right after college. When I came back to teaching, the things we used to teach in 1st grade are now being taught in Kindergarten. The kids rise to the expectations but it was definitely an eye-opening adjustment for me.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?