Teacher Feature: Cheyenne Jensen

Cheyenne Jensen is a sixth through 12th grade Agriculture and Science Teacher at Clark County Jr/Sr High School. She has been teaching for three years, and is currently beginning her fourth year.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I wanted to help students realize their full potential.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love watching the “Aha!” moments of students.
What are some challenges?
Adjusting your curriculum to meet the level of the students.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
One of my favorite college classes I took was the genetics class at USU. We got to explore genetics on a deeper level, and it’s a topic I enjoy learning about!
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Watching the growing interest in FFA and students wanting to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The technology is so much better at engaging students then it was when I was in high school.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
Pigs are secretly my favorite animal.
