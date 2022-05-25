Teacher Feature: Danielle Bogard

Danielle Bogard is a Resource Room helper at Jefferson Elementary School, where she helps with students with Reading and Math. She has been teaching for 14 years, currently completing her second year at Jefferson.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I absolutely adored my second-grade teacher Ethel Glarborg. She lived down the road from my Grandparents in Aberdeen, Idaho. My Uncle is just older than me and she was his second-grade teacher also.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Everything. I love working with students and seeing their growth. I like the fact that I can make a positive impact on students.
What are some challenges? Challenges include what we all have gone through with the COVID pandemic, keeping students engaged in learning, and wanting to be at school.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? My favorite professional development class was the very first class I took about autism spectrum disorder, I love learning about anything in this area.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? There have been several. The most rewarding experiences are when a student exits my program. Without being too specific, I had a student that really struggled last year with behaviors and academics. He has really come a long way from where he is and hopefully, he will get to exit my program in the future.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? A couple of things, one I like how schools have implemented Positive Behavior Supports to help demonstrate positive behaviors in school settings. Another is I see more universal design, meaning that we provide opportunities for students to learn and participate in the general education setting with support for that student to demonstrate what he has learned.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Prior to being a teacher, I was a 9-11 operator.