Teacher Feature: Dee Anne Taylor

Dee Anne Taylor is a School Counselor for Clark County School District #161. She also teaches Chemistry and the occasional math class. She has been an educator for 18 years and has been working in Clark County for ten years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I love science and I wanted to instill that love for science in others and I’m not going to lie – the idea of summers off was very appealing.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love seeing a student’s eyes light up when they finally get a concept. I also love helping the seniors get into college and apply for scholarships.
What are some challenges?
The high stakes testing is a challenge – some students don’t care how they do on it, but it affects them and the school in ways they don’t understand.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I liked taking “Teaching Mathematical Thinking”. It helped me see there are many ways to do the same problem and they are all correct.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The most rewarding experiences are when a student expresses appreciation for what they learned or for helping them. It makes what I do worth it every day.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
I started teaching long enough ago that there was still corporal punishment. That’s a big change.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
