Teacher Feature: Dee Anne Taylor

Dee Anne Taylor is a School Counselor for Clark County School District #161. She also teaches Chemistry and the occasional math class. She has been an educator for 18 years and has been working in Clark County for ten years.

What made you decide to be a teacher?

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.