Teacher Feature: Elmer Lilly Dec 1, 2021

Elmer Lilly has been teaching sixth grade social studies at Midway Middle School for 24 years.

What made you decide to be a teacher? To change the world.

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Creating engaging lessons for kids.

What are some challenges? Discipline and being evaluated using the Danielson model for evaluating teachers.

What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? I really enjoy learning from other teachers during a rotation schedule.

What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? Gosh this is hard. I just really enjoy teaching kids. It's fun for me when they are learning and having fun.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The Danielson model of evaluating teachers.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don't know? I am my mother's 3rd child and she had me when she was 17.