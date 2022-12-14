Teacher Feature: Gary Fisher

Gary Fisher is a Cabinet Making and Residential Construction teacher at Rigby High School. He has been teaching for five years, all at Rigby High School.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I had worked in construction for many years and was at a break between jobs. My wife was prompting me to apply for the position at RHS. I resisted for a while and finally applied for the position to placate her. I love it.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I enjoy the uniqueness and diversity of my students. Despite my preexisting thoughts, I find that the opportunity to get to know and associate with so many different and unique students with their diverse backgrounds, activities, hopes, dreams, talents, etc. every day is tremendously enjoyable.
What are some challenges?
It is sometimes a challenge to have students display a “less than stellar” attitude. I try to help them reach inside of themselves and find abilities and enjoyable things within themselves and to realize that they all have capabilities, wants, desires, ambitions, and dreams that are within their reach and that they can actually find wonderful value in their interactions with other students and teachers while exploring ways to get life building knowledge and experiences while at RHS.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I took a management class at ISU some years back that focused on case studies regarding improving businesses. The professor had a motivational system that he had developed that definitely caught my attention and my life. If he “fired” a student 3 times, the student would lose credit. He fired me (and all of the rest of the class except for 1 young lady one day) because we were not prepared for class. Of course, there’s a lot more to it than just that but as a result of his methodology, I realized then that his desire was not to discipline us for non-productive habits but to show us a better way. I have implemented his system in my classes and it provides me a way to give my students new direction life changing direction in a positive manner rather than by hard discipline.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I have had several former students that have visited me in my classroom and shared with me what they are doing and where they are going in life. It is a “real pick me up” when I see my students (both former and current) in passing and they come up to me and we have a pleasant conversation in which they excitedly tell me about their lives.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching or when you were a student?
I think that one of the biggest differences is the types of technologies that available. When I was young, machines and mechanical means were big (and amazing) but now, electronic methods and means are amazing.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I can’t think of anything that I have or am that my students can’t find out by asking me.
