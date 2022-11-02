Teacher Feature: Holly Maraist

Holly Maraist is an eighth through twelfth grade English, Creative Writing, Speech and Debate teacher at Clark County Junior and Senior High School. She has been teaching since the 2019-2020 school year and has always been with Clark County Jr. and Sr. High. Before teaching, she worked with the district since 2016 running the afterschool program as she finished her teaching certificate.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I don’t remember the moment I decided to pursue teaching, but it seemed like a natural step after earning my English degree. It always reminded me of the song by the musical, “Avenue Q” titled “What Do You Do with a B.A. in English?”. It just made sense being able to continue studying what I loved but also being able to hopefully share that with students.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I enjoy the mental rigor that comes with being in the education field. I am always learning and reading new things; I don’t think I would have the drive or time to do that as much if I were in a different career field.
What are some challenges?
I know I am extremely lucky to have some amazing students, so behavior challenges are not as much of an issue for me personally. Some challenges would be the overall workload, such as lesson planning and grading for six classes, as well as the standardized testing that comes around every year. I am the only English teacher for the 8th-12th graders so the pressure to do well is very high.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I enjoy any professional development that is on the topic of Trauma-Informed Teaching or Trauma-Informed Classrooms. Those lessons have been very applicable to teaching this generation of students.
One of my favorite college classes has to have been a class titled “Literature of the Great War”. It was amazing seeing how the whole world was thrust into the Modern Era and how the literature produced during and after that time reflected the new and forever changed human perception of the world.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The most rewarding experience has been the relationships that have been made with my students. We are a small school and so I have known a lot of my current students since they were in Elementary school. They also have me as their English teacher for 4-5 years in a row so we get to know each other pretty well by the time Graduation comes around. This experience is very rare and I know that I would not be able to find it in any other school district in the country. This makes the job much more fulfilling to me, personally.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Being a military brat growing up, I moved around a lot before I turned 18. Therefore, I was homeschooled by my mother until High School where I completed an online program for my diploma. Needless to say, my experience with education growing up is very different from my experience now in the public school system. I remember having to read “Histories” by Herodotus when I was in Middle School, so I think I tend to give my students difficult material because I know what they are or can be capable of.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
They know I am the “Cat Lady”, but most don’t know that I also love dogs. I worked as a dog trainer during High School where I would be given “difficult” dogs at the local animal shelter in order to get them their “Canine Good Citizen” certificate so that they would be more adoptable. Now that I think about it, I have always been teaching in one way or another.
