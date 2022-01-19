Teacher Feature: Holly Odell

Holly Odell is a teacher at Ririe Jr./Sr. High School in the Science Department. Odell teaches seventh grade Life Science and eighth grade Earth Science. She has been teacher for 17 years, with the past seven years at Ririe.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Both of my parents were amazing teachers who were a great example to me of what a good teacher should be. They knew how to make learning fun, interesting, and challenging. I watched how much kids loved to be in their classes and as time moved on those kids grew up and pushed to have their own kids put in their classes. I truly never considered being anything else.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy watching kids get excited about learning. I love when they ask what labs or activities we are going to do next. Most of all I love seeing students who struggle in school make progress and have little victories that boost their confidence.
What are some challenges? One challenge is having enough time to get everything done that a teacher needs to get done. Another challenge is trying to figure out how to best reach those kids that struggle the most whether it be academic or behavioral. But in those moments that I finally see a positive change it is the most rewarding.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? As a teacher sometimes we wonder if we truly make a difference in our students’ lives. One moment that really touched my heart was when I was in a meeting discussing a particular student, who I have been doing interventions with for a year and a half, that struggled in both academics and severe behaviors. The school psychologist told me that in one of her meetings with this student she asked the question “Who do you feel has your back at school?” and the student said “Mrs. Odell has my back.” She told me that several students made the same comment when asked that question. I rarely cry but that one got me. In that moment I felt like I made a difference.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I grew up in Oakley, Idaho which is a small town about the same size as Ririe. I always loved the dynamics of a small town and small school.
What is something interesting about you that most of your students don’t know? I have 3 other sisters and about 12 years ago we started a Zumba exercise class at Sandcreek Middle School. We were known as “The Zumba Sisters.” Within a couple months of starting our class we had up to 200 people each class filling up the gym. Because of our success we were featured in the Idaho Falls Magazine and the Post Register. Although the Zumba craze has died down, my sisters and I still teach together a couple times a week in Rigby.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The biggest change in education now compared to when I first started teaching would have to be technology. Back then very few if any students had cell phones and we had to take kids to the computer lab to do any research. Now most if not all kids have cell phones and chromebooks to access information anytime and anywhere. As a student myself, I think there was more expected of us. During the 70’s & 80’s we had more responsibilities and a harder work ethic and we just had to “figure it out”. Overtime and the advances in technology, students have instant access to information and many don’t want to make the time or effort to “figure it out”.