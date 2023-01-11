Teacher Feature: James Kelland

James Kelland is a K-5th Special Education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. He has been teaching for two years, and taught last year in Saint Anthony. This is his first year at Jefferson.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
Growing up both of my parents were involved with special education. So if I didn’t have anything going on after school I would go to their work and help them out. Later, people started asking me what I was going to do for a living and I would tell them that I’m going to be a Special education teacher. At the time I didn’t believe that but the more people I told the more I realized that is what I wanted to do. I’ve always loved playing games with and getting to know kids, so to me, it feels like I’m not working, I’m just having fun.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
The thing I enjoy the most is being able to create relationships with my student and my fellow teachers. Being able to have a conversation about what fun things my students do when their not at school is a great way to build trust. That’s why I always make sure that there is time for me to ask them questions about their day, and for them to ask me questions about their day.
What are some challenges?
The most challenging part about my job is dealing with the behaviors of the students. Because I work in special education I’m around it more than most teachers. A way that I have found to work on this is by reminding my self that most of it isn’t personal. I always try to remember why I wanted to have this job in the first place.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I don’t remember the exact name of the class, but in the class we went out and would work with students who were a few years below their grade level. This was the first time I worked with students like this. This really helped me know that this line of work is what I wanted to do.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The most rewarding experience that I’ve had was watching a student start the year not being able to count past 3 and by the end of the year they were able to do some simple addition. Every day I could see that they were learning something new.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Technology, even when I was in high school less than 8 years ago, we did not have I pads, chrome books, or smart boards. Now even the youngest grades have all of these things.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I am a huge Star Wars fan! I’m one of the people that will go wait in line outside a movie theater for hours to watch the first showing of the newest Star Wars movie, or wake up at one in the morning to watch the newest episode of whatever Star Wars show is coming out. I can answer almost any Star Wars trivia question you can ask me.
