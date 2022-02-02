Teacher Feature: Jed Wilson

Jed Wilson currently teaches at Ririe Elementary School teacher Physical Education to grades one through six. Wilson has been teaching for 27 years, with this year being his seventh at Ririe Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I LOVE YOUNG PEOPLE. I have a desire to help others learn and grow. I love to stay involved with extracurricular activities.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Building relationships with so many awesome young ones, the joy of watching someone learn and grow, and the opportunity to help someone be all they can be.
•
What are some challenges? I would love to have more time for daily interactions with students so you can build a stronger relationship with them. Also the lack of support from people who should have a stronger vested interest in students.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I don’t think I could pick just one. I love many of the interactions I have had with students over the years, some of the best have been when they come to see you after they have finished their education experience.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? My family asked me to – it’s closer to my home. Also the love of the community I grew up in.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am great with almost any sports trivia and have only been out of the country once in my life.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? There is much more technology. In education now there is a lot of adding more to my plate when it is already full and you cannot take anything off.