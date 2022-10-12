Teacher Feature: Jolene Johnson

Jolene Johnson is a Kindergarten and Preschool teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary School in Clark County School District #161. She has been teaching for twenty years, eleven of those years have been spent in Clark County.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have always liked working with kids and I like that no two days of teaching are ever the same.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love when you can see a student finally understand something new! When that light goes on, there is nothing better. I also love the perspective that the kids bring to many different situations. They make me laugh on a regular basis!
•
What are some challenges?
Every year brings with it different challenges, but I think the biggest one is always finding a way to help the students discover the joy in learning. Because if they can find out how much fun it is to learn, hopefully they will continue to learn for their whole life!
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
My favorite classes are always ones that have hands-on activities and actual things I can take back and use with my students. I took a class through the Museum of Idaho a couple years ago that had different activities that they gave us each month to try with our students, and it was so fun to get to share these experiences with my kids. It was so exciting to see how much they enjoyed the learning!
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I am really lucky to get to teach grades where you can see such huge jumps from so many of the students. I love remembering the little preschoolers on their first day and comparing them to the kids when they are finishing kindergarten and are so ready for first grade. It is a huge chunk of their lives that I get to share with them and I feel privileged to get to do this everyday.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Well, if I look way back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth and I was young (or that is what the students seem to think sometimes, and I am sure that I was guilty of it as a kid as well) I think the main difference has to be the use of technology. It is amazing how much information that we have at our fingertips these days, so if the kids want to know more about something we see in one of our books, we can find out so much information with a few keystrokes. I think it helps the students to explore areas that interest them and really feed that desire to learn.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
The little guys always seem surprised when they find out that I actually don’t live at the school, or that I have a car, (but I do live close, so I usually walk to school), or that I have to go to the grocery store too, when they see me in town, it always seem to shock them. I love that about the age that I teach, all the little, regular things are so interesting to them because they have never really thought about it before.
