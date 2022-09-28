Teacher Feature: Jolynn Miller

Jolynn Miller is a first grade teacher at Midway Elementary. This is her first year teaching.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have always loved teaching
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
Being with the children and teaching them new ideas.
What are some challenges?
Trying to meet all of their needs with the various learning levels.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I have loved my reading classes.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Helping a child who had no understanding of letters or sounds to teaching him how to read.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The educational standards are more defined, less room for creativity. Both teachers and students are held to a higher standard.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I’m learning how to play tennis
