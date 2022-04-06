Teacher Feature: Julie Theobald

Julie Theobald has been teaching for 34 years and currently teaches physical education at Rigby Middle School. She has taught at Rigby Middle School for ten years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I wanted to coach and teach PE.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
Seeing students succeed.
What are some challenges?
Class size
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
Sports and Reading classes
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Student success
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The advancement of technology in education.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I own a Doberman Pincher.
