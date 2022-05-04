Teacher Feature: Karey Phillips

Karey Phillips is a first grade teacher at South Fork Elementary School. Phillips has been teaching since 2005, in California, Texas, Alaska and Idaho. This is her seventh year teaching at South Fork.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have always wanted to be a teacher. I had some great elementary school teachers. I can remember sitting in class going wow this is fun I want to do this when I become a teacher. I think I have always thought learning is fun and wanted to make sure others thought that or had the chance to love learning.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love watching students grow. I love that moment when something just clicks, and you can see it on their faces. I love watching them think and when it makes sense to them. I love making them laugh and letting them know, I know you can do it.
What are some challenges?
Everyone is different. Not just one thing works. You cannot teach the same for everyone. You must find 20 or 21 different ways to help students learn and grow. They are individuals and it is hard sometimes to find what makes them learn and love to be in class, but when you do. Wow it is amazing and worth the hard work.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I took a professional development on classroom management with Rick Morris. He had great ideas to help keep your class organized and how to manage your class. It was the first time I bought books they were selling at the PD to help in my class. I still use them. I also really liked the PD I went to with Solution Tree and PLC. I thought it was great and if we could implement it, I think it would help us a lot in our teaching.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
There has been so many. I will give you a recent one.
I taught in a California and students and families were a lot different. 95% of my class was Hispanic and they would live 2 sometimes 3 families to an apartment and a lot were migrant workers. I did not remember this, but I just had a student contact me saying I wrote in her yearbook, when I taught her in 5th grade, that I wanted her to continue her education and I would love to see her graduate. She contacted me to invite me to her graduation. That she would love for me to be there and see her walk across the stage. It meant a lot to me. I did make a difference. What I am doing is important and I am helping others love learning.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
I do not think it has changed a lot since I began. When I was a student, I do not think we had a certain amount of time for each subject and it was less programs, but that could just be what I remember.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I am not too interesting. I went to school at BYU Hawaii so I lived there. I have lived in California, Texas, and Alaska- The three largest states.