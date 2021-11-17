Teacher Feature: Karlene Bowden

Bowden

Karlene Bowden is a Third Grade teacher at Midway Elementary. Bowden has been teaching at Midway for 28 years, but has been teaching for 31.

What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to become a teacher because I love to learn, and I wanted to share that gift with children.

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy the opportunity to give knowledge and love to others.

What are some challenges? Some challenges are trying to expand the knowledge of all levels of learning.

What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? My favorite class that I have taken was one that taught me about learning styles and classroom environment. I try to use many styles of learning to reach everyone. I also believe how a child feels and what they see adds greatly to their comfort of learning.

What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? The most rewarding experience is seeing prior students and how they have grown in their accomplishments.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The educational system has changed so much in technology, data and expectations of the students.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have had 48 years of preparing to return to school every fall. I love this opportunity to renew and start fresh with a new year of surprises.

