Teacher Feature: Karlene Bowden

Karlene Bowden is a Third Grade teacher at Midway Elementary. Bowden has been teaching at Midway for 28 years, but has been teaching for 31.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to become a teacher because I love to learn, and I wanted to share that gift with children.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy the opportunity to give knowledge and love to others.
•
What are some challenges? Some challenges are trying to expand the knowledge of all levels of learning.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? My favorite class that I have taken was one that taught me about learning styles and classroom environment. I try to use many styles of learning to reach everyone. I also believe how a child feels and what they see adds greatly to their comfort of learning.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? The most rewarding experience is seeing prior students and how they have grown in their accomplishments.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The educational system has changed so much in technology, data and expectations of the students.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have had 48 years of preparing to return to school every fall. I love this opportunity to renew and start fresh with a new year of surprises.