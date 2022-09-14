Teacher Feature: Katie Lemire

Katie Lemire is a 4th grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. This year is her first official year teaching.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I love working for the school district, and love being in the school with all the kids. After teaching the STEM/makerspace class last year, I wanted to make a career out of it, so I became a teacher.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love all the funny, silly personalities of the students! They make school my favorite place to be!
•
What are some challenges?
Wiggly, loud, rambunctious boys. But as a mother of all boys, I am used to it.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
Classroom management theories and ideas.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Last year I taught STEM with each class in the school, twice a month. I LOVED doing all the activities and experiments and letting the students have fun and explore various topics they wouldn’t normally see in their classrooms.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
I was a student in the 80s and 90s, so the education system as a whole, is completely different! Every way I was taught in school, is now considered a no-no for modern teachers! Education is now more individualized for the students and interactive/ student lead. I didn’t have the internet until I was in high school, and teachers now don’t go a day without using it constantly in our classrooms!
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I am a tad bit obsessed with the Beatles and know everything about them! They are my favorite, period! The number 1 item on my life’s bucket list was always to see a Beatle perform live, and I was able to see Paul McCartney, a couple years ago, in Las Vegas! It was the BEST!
