Teacher Feature: Kaylynn Hammond

Kaylynn Hammond is the band teacher at Farnsworth Middle School. She has been at Farnsworth for two years, but has has been teaching private music lessons for 20 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I wanted to help a new generation of students find joy in music and hopefully give them something they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love the energy my students bring to school each day. I also love it when they have a break through and you can see that ah ha moment happen.
What are some challenges?
Keeping a balance between pushing the students to new heights and making class fun and interesting.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I really enjoyed taking the trauma informed teaching class that I recently completed.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
For me it is when I had a student tell me that they always felt accepted and safe in my classroom, and really missed me when I was out sick.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The double-edged sword of technology, hands down, is the biggest difference in education. I love the tools that it provides but I also hate the distraction it can be to students.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I have composed two big bands charts that were premiered by ISU at their Annual Jazz Festival 2 years in a row. They are featured on their YouTube channel and Black Rock and Sage Albums.
