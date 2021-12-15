Teacher Feature: Kendell Lancaster

Kendell Lancaster teaches Seventh and Eighth Grade Industrial Arts classes at Rigby Middle School. Lancaster has been teaching for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 for 27 years, but has been teaching for a total of 29 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? A couple great teachers and friends who I watched make a difference in my life as well as the life of others.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy working with kids.
What are some challenges? Some challenges I have are larger class sizes, which makes it harder to reach all the kids. Also the technology; it’s been a blessing and a curse.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class you have taken? I don’t know. There have been so many. I enjoy the one that focuses on team building.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? It’s always rewarding to have a student come back and share with you their life successes.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I started teaching, we were still using typewriters, we had no cell phones.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Prior to teaching, I spent a couple of years working as a guide for a Big Game outfitter.