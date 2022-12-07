Teacher Feature: Keri Ward

Keri Ward is a second grade Spanish Immersion teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. This is her fifth year teaching, and has spent all five years at Jefferson.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
When I was young, I really struggled with math. I had one teacher that gave me a hug every day and made me feel so loved, no matter how much I struggled. Then I had another teacher that made math fun! I stopped hating it. The math didn’t get easier necessarily, but I enjoyed it more and that made a huge difference! I decided I wanted to be one of those teachers.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love being with my students every day. They are truly what makes this job worth it.
•
What are some challenges?
Keeping students engaged and paying attention seems to get harder every year. I can be upbeat and goofy though, so that helps!
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I took a professional development class at the Idaho Falls Zoo that I loved!
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I just love watching my students learn and find joy in the learning. Any time I have helped a student love school, or math, or Spanish, that is rewarding to me.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The way we learn math is different than when I learned it as a student. I think we focus more on why we do things now. I would just memorize the steps as a kid, I didn’t actually understand what it was I was doing.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.