Laurie Thomson is a Title I teacher at Midway Elementary. She has been teaching for 15 years, but has only taught at Midway for the past nine.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I grew up in a family of teachers and they all had an influence on my decision to become a teacher. Being a struggling student myself and having great teachers who showed love, patience , and understanding toward me also had an impact on my decision.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love being able to reach so many students and helping them find success by using the test results to place them right where they need to be to find that success.
What are some challenges? The biggest challenge is when students are out sick or gone for other reasons and they miss so much instruction.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? My Children’s Literature Class because it forced me to read various genre and gave me a greater love for reading.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? Having a former student who really struggled contact me and let me know she was going to graduate from High School and go to college. She also thanked me for carrying and helping her. I will never forget this experience.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I was growing up there wasn’t a Title I program like it is today. In my day struggling students where pulled to the hall and some extra help with sight words was done. Everyone knew the struggling kids were the only ones pulled. Also We had a special room for special education students they were not integrated into the classroom like they are today. In 6th Grade you could volunteer to go help in the Special Education room but that was the extent of the exposure students got to people with special needs. I am so grateful that students have an opportunity to associate more and learn to love people with special needs.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am an only child and spent my summers as a child traveling by car to different locations in the United States.