Teacher Feature: Lorri Clark

Lorri Clark is a sixth through eighth grade English Language Arts, Science and Physical Education teacher at Clark County Junior and Senior High School. She has taught several grades and subjects throughout her career and has taught in Clark County School District for seven years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? When I began working for a rural school in Montana. After spending time with the students in and out of the classroom (athletics/coaching) I had many teacher/student “aha” moments and my students convinced me to go back to school so I could be their classroom teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love being a part of ALL of my student’s education and lives. I poor my heart and soul into every one of my students. I’ve always been a “people person” I just never realized my passion for teaching until I had the opportunity to work in a school. Students ALWAYS make me feel welcome, needed, and wanted! I will ALWAYS be their number one fan, and their biggest supporter, in and out of the classroom…I consider myself a “Proud Mama Bear” to ALL of my students “past, present, and future!”
What are some challenges? I believe one of my biggest challenges, over the years of working in the education field, is realizing I “can’t save them all!” I take my career very seriously, and quiet often take personal offense to those students/teachers who I never felt I was able to reach and be a true teammate to! I also have difficulties dealing with the lack of communication skills our students have because of our “technology driven” society we live in.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? I was able to be a part of the ICN (Idaho Coaching Network) as a “Cohort” and “Teacher Leader” for a few years, and I was able to meet, and work amongst, some amazing educators, and administrators; who taught me how to interact, and truly “teach” the passion I have always had for ELA (English Language Arts).
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? I have had many rewarding experiences as an educator! To pinpoint my “rewarding experience,” that brought me into the education world, would have to be my biggest breakthrough moment I had with a “special needs” student I worked with in rural Montana. This particular student struggled in many areas and had a “defeatist attitude” because of his struggles. I worked most days “one-on-one” with him to help him with his Speech. When the time came for him to recite a poem in front of an audience of parents, teachers, and students he faced it “head-on,” and added in his own “flare” to it! After he finished, he looked around the room, pointed right at me, and shouted with excitement, “I did it Ms. Clark!” Needless to say, I was in tears, and that very night began searching for online schools I could attend to earn my degree in education!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I definitely see a big shift in technology-driven classrooms and schools, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. I believe teachers and staff, throughout all the world, really rallied together to ensure our student’s needs were still being met, as well as the situation allowed us to. I am not a “veteran teacher” but believe the teaching profession has been hit hard with blame and ridicule. Teachers overall don’t receive “true gratitude” for what they put into their careers! When I was a student I had a “true respect” for my teachers and knew I was NEVER to disrespect them in any way, even if I didn’t agree with what they were doing or saying. I believe the lack of “respect” has become truly lost!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? My students know me pretty well; I’m pretty much an “open book!” I’m not a “world traveler” but I have experienced a well-rounded bit of culture compared to most of my students. I was born in the Bay area of California (Navy brat) and raised in a rural community in South West Montana. So, I guess you could say one of the interesting facts my students might not know about me is I’ve experienced large city life as well as rural farm/ranch life!