Teacher Feature: Lorri Clark
Courtesy Photo

Lorri Clark is a sixth through eighth grade English Language Arts, Science and Physical Education teacher at Clark County Junior and Senior High School. She has taught several grades and subjects throughout her career and has taught in Clark County School District for seven years.

What made you decide to be a teacher? When I began working for a rural school in Montana. After spending time with the students in and out of the classroom (athletics/coaching) I had many teacher/student “aha” moments and my students convinced me to go back to school so I could be their classroom teacher.

