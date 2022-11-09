Teacher Feature: Malinda Ricks

Malinda Ricks is a Special Education teacher for the entire Clark County School District #161. She teaches at both Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Jr. and Sr. High School. She has worked as an Aid and paraprofessional at Sugar Salem Schools for 15 years, during which she acquired her teaching certification. This is her third year as a certified teacher.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have found that I am good at simplifying things and breaking things down to explain them to kids. Several people told me a long time ago that they thought I had the heart of a teacher. Then working in and around the schools, I found they were right and I am pretty good at it.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I like cheering on the kids when they get a new concept and things start to click for them. You can almost see the light bulb turn on and they also get excited about a new skill. I have seen kids who are nonverbal, figure things out and be able to do things that surprise all the adults around them. There are no dumb kids. Different is not dumb and there are all kinds of smarts. I have seen kids who do not do well in math class really excel in a cabinet making class or welding. Everyone is smart, we just have to find what they are smart in.
What are some challenges?
Some challenges would be when kids keep saying they are dumb and talk bad about themselves or they give up before really trying. I can see potential in everyone, regardless of their skills and book knowledge. I believe in them and sometimes it is frustrating when they won’t try.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I originally majored in horticulture and plant science. My favorite classes were the plant identification classes because I never had noticed all the differences between trees that make them unique. From the shape of the leaves to the color of the bark to the number and length of needles on a pine tree, they all have different things that will help you identify which is which. My favorite teaching professional development was a training on how to give and score an alternate assessment for the state testing requirements. Did you know that even the student in a wheelchair with the most severe special needs is to be counted in the state testing numbers? I found it fascinating the alternate ways to meet the state standards covered in the testing. This helped me with the student I was working with as well as coming up with other ways to work with the kids.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The most rewarding experience I have had was when I was an aide and my student, who had severe autism and was mostly non-verbal was able to walk across the stage and graduate. All his peers stood and applauded him. I got to sit with him and walk a little behind him as he did.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
When I was a student, the kids who were slower or special needs were off in their own classroom, totally separate. We hardly interacted with them at all. Special education has changed a lot. Now, there is full inclusion and they are in the same classroom as their peers, for the most part. They have a legal right to be educated with their peers. I try to minimize the time I pull them out of the main classroom, while still giving them the support and extra help or practice that they need.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
My very first job was as the cake decorator at Dairy Queen. I had to work fast because they were ice cream cakes so they had to stay cold.
