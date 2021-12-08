Michael Hodges is a sixth grade math teacher at Rigby Middle School. Hodges has been teaching for six years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had a few teachers who showed me they cared, and that learning could be fun. The teachers that loved teaching and had a blast teaching helped me enjoy the classes and wished I had more teachers like them.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? 6th Graders are my people. I love teaching them math skills that easily apply to their futures. I also LOVE that I can be goofy and put a smile on their faces.
What are some challenges? Each student is different and often sees and learns things differently. It can be hard to find a way to help a student connect with the material but when it does, that is pure joy!
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? In college my favorite classes were the practicum classes where I got to be in a school working with students.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? Every time I see or hear a student say “OOOOHHH now I get it!” that is priceless. I also love when my past students come out of their way to come say hi and talk to me.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The homework load is a lot smaller now but that being said we also do a lot more projects and things that help students understand concepts faster.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? My students usually learn all the interesting things about me, this year they have not learned that my arms are double jointed yet but all my past students know.