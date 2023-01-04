Teacher feature: Michelle Brown

Michelle Brown is a Developmental Preschool teacher at Jefferson Joint School District #251’s Early Childhood Center. She has been teaching for 15 years, but is only in her first year teaching in the district.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I love kids and I love to watch the process they go through when they are learning new things.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I enjoy watching the kids learn, the trial and errors they go through during the learning process, and I like to see the way they view the world. I love when the kids grasp a concept and apply it to other aspects of their daily lives.
•
What are some challenges?
Full Moons!! Everyday is something new. You can plan all you want, but kids will always say or do something unexpected and as a teacher, you must expect the unexpected and be on your toes constantly. Trying not to laugh when they say something that is wildly funny yet inappropriate is sometimes the biggest challenge of all.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
One of my favorite classes I’ve taken is teaching through art and science. I love teaching hands on science and watching the kids see how things work.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I think the most rewarding experience with teaching is when I can help the kids make enough gains that they no longer meet special education requirements, and they no longer need my help. Its bittersweet, but my job is to work myself out of a job. Seeing them be able to go on to kindergarten without supports or as little support as possible is the most rewarding.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The paperwork has changed and the focus on what children are expected to learn. When I was starting out, education was focused mainly on academics, now the education system is focused on the whole child. Making sure the kids feel safe at school first and foremost helps in the learning process. I get the kids at the very start of their education. I get to lay the foundation for the rest of their education. I get to make sure they love school and have the desire and want to learn.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
My family owns a 1947 American LaFrance Firetruck. It was the very one my grandpa drove when he was a driver for the Fire department in Idaho Falls.
