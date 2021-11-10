Paiten Schall is a First Grade teacher at Terreton Elementary for six years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I was always really involved in my brother Wylee’s education which first had me wanting to become a Special Education teacher, but after becoming a para, I realized how much I loved being in a Gen Ed class with all of the students as a whole!
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The students! There isn’t a day that goes by that one of them doesn’t make me laugh.
What are some challenges? Trying to teach to every students unique ability!
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? I LOVED the Love and Logic PD. It taught me so many new classroom management techniques and different ways to deal with behavior issues in the most effective way. It hasn’t failed me yet.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? I once had a student move in earlier in the year that I swear it was his goal to kick someone, hit someone, or hide under his desk every single day. We spent a lot of time together during class, working through these issues and just talking. After a few months of hard work he was thriving both socially and academically! He moved before the end of the year and told me this was the best class he had ever been to and gave me the longest hug. I still think about him almost everyday!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I think there are so many different opportunities offered to students now, compared to when I was a student!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have rodeo’d my whole life! I started as a kid, but became competitive in Middle School/Jr. High and got to travel to many new places! My husband and I still rope during the summer and travel a little, but Pozie keeps us busy enough we don’t need much of a thrill anymore.