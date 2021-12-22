Teacher Feature: Rosalva Llamas

Rosalva Llamas is a preschool teacher at Terreton Elementary School. Llamas has been teaching for 17 years and used to substitute in the elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? During my time substituting, I became inspired by a child’s will to learn and solving problems while overcoming struggles when they put forth the effort. I saw a purpose in helping them in every way possible to make it easier for them to excel. I also wanted to help students learn English when their first language was only Spanish. Doing so creates a supportive environment and encourages a good self-esteem. It’s here where they thrive in their learning as well as develop academic and life skills.
What are some challenges? One of the challenges I face is creating an environment where children can learn and become excited. I aim to make teaching lessons be something that sparks their interest and that they are capable of learning no matter their ability. This motivates me to become a better teacher and a role model for all my students.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? The small intangible rewards are the best part of this job. It’s the funny things they say, their silly habits, insightful questions, and all their amusing stories they tell. Especially, the wonderful hugs and smiles they give make it all worth it.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Within these last few decades, I’ve seen how education has evolved. Children of today are exposed to learning with technology in the classroom and are expected to know more in their academic studies. Teachers and students are both growing into new curriculums and new requirements to adjust to the fast paced world we live in.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? When I am not at school spending time with all these wonderful kids, I enjoy planting flowers and a vegetable garden. As well as, cooking and spending time with my three daughters, husband, and my spunky animals.