Teacher Feature: Rusty Stewart

Rusty Stewart is a Fifth Grade teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary and a Driver's Education teacher at Clark County Jr. and Sr. High School. Stewart also coaches Track and Field. He has been teaching for 27 years, and has been in Clark County School District for 17 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have always gotten along well with children. After trying several other majors that I had an interest in, I decided to pursue teaching.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I enjoy the actual “teaching” part of the profession. I also really enjoy joking around with my students and the people I work with.
What are some challenges?
Trying to motivate students can be a challenge at times as well as time constraints.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
Probably an extended “Project Wild” class where we spent a week in or around Yellowstone NP.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
I really enjoy when a student writes a nice note to me without having to be prompted to do so.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
There is a lot more pressure and emphasis placed on testing than there used to be.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I bought my sense of humor from a man on the street… he threw in some magic beans for free.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.