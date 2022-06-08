Teacher Feature: Ryan Hancock

Ryan Hancock teaches drawing and painting at Rigby High School. He has taught college and secondary schools for ten years and has been teaching at Rigby for four years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
When I was in high school, I had a teacher/coach that took the time to get to know me and actually cared about me and what I was going through. I realized that I really enjoy getting to know people and watching people succeed. This naturally led me to teaching.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love to see when it clicks for a student; when they have figured out what will work for them. It is rewarding to see when a student has learned from the mistakes they have made along the way and real growth happens.
What are some challenges?
Trying to get kids to understand that they have what it takes despite where they may be at right now. Getting them to understand that learning is a process, and it does not come fast in some cases.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I took a printmaking class at Boise State University a while ago and it was different than anything I had done before. It opened innovative ideas for me on how art can be created.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
We do a self-portrait drawing before students have been taught anything about drawing faces. Then after being taught, they do another self-portrait. I love to see the vast improvement that most students make and how this encourages them to want to get even better.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
School is way more fun than it used to be. There are so many more options for classes to take and things to learn than I ever had. Classes that I would love to take myself.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I once played bass in a rock band at a gig with over one thousand people in attendance. That was as close to being a rock star as I think I will ever get.