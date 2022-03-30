Teacher Feature: Sara Billeter

Sara Billeter teaches at Jefferson High School, specializing in Family and Consumer Sciences for grades nine through 12. She has been teaching for four years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I’ve wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember, I used to play school with my siblings when we were younger, and I was always the teacher. I wanted to be an elementary school teacher until I was in high school and I had an amazing Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, Mrs. Pendleton, who really loved her job and what she taught and I knew that I wanted to teach Family and Consumer Sciences too.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I really enjoy the variety of what I am able to teach. As the only Family and Consumer Sciences teacher in my building, I have the opportunity to teach all of the FCS classes including child development, culinary arts, interior design, and personal finance.
What are some challenges?
Working with students in general can be challenging because you’ve never quite sure what kind of mood they’ll be in that day and what challenges you’ll have to face in addition to teaching when you walk into school, but there is rarely a dull moment in my day.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
A few years ago, our building did a book study of the book Anatomy of Peace. This book has a lot of good principles in it that can be applied to teaching and how you approach students and coworkers. My biggest takeaway from the book was that in every situation, especially conflict, you need to see and treat the other person as a human being first and approach them as a person who has value.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
My most rewarding experience happens every year in May when the students that we have all worked so much with walk across the stage at graduation and earn their diploma. It makes all of the extra time, effort and energy poured into each student worth it when they finally reach that goal of earning their high school diploma and they are so proud of themselves and all that they have overcome to get there.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The education system is pretty similar to when I was a student, I graduated high school in 2013, but the approach to education at Jefferson High School is different than the high school I attended. I feel that I am better able to meet the individual needs of my students and get to know them better because we have smaller class sizes than the school I attended. I am also able to teach multiple courses simultaneously within a class hour to provide each student with more options for their courses and I believe that it benefits students to have that flexibility in what course they take in my classroom.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
When I’m done teaching, I would love to either run a quilt shop or have a job where I get to name yarn colors.