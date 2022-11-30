Teacher Feature: Sergio Ponce

Sergio Ponce is a sixth through eighth grade Language Immersion Social Studies teacher at Rigby Middle School. This is his first year teaching.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
My physics teacher back in high school was an incredible role model. Because of him I always felt that I could be a good teacher, and I love history, so I decided to become a Social Studies teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I love the fact that I can help students learning something new in a different language.
What are some challenges?
Sometimes I wish I had more experience teaching.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
A teacher conference for Immersion teachers down in Utah made me realize the real purpose of the Dual immersion program how amazing is that our students in Rigby can get a bilingual education.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The progress of the targeted language in my students is one of the most rewarding experiences I can have as a teacher.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Now my classes are very student oriented where they are the ones doing most of the talking. When I was in middle school, it was the teacher the one talking.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I can make rugs from scratch, and I won the volleyball national championship back in Mexico back in high school.
