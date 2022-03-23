Teacher Feature: Shauna Parkes

Shauna Parkes is currently a sixth and seventh grade computer teacher at Rigby Middle School. She has been teaching for 19 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I wanted time with my children.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
Great people
What are some challenges?
Lack of interest, cell phones
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Thank you from students
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
It’s not as different as you might expect, but I first taught in Las Vegas and it was growing rapidly. They were building roughly 10 new schools a year at that time.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I survived the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, I still think of it every year on May 18th.
