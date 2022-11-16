Teacher Feature: Sheena Hawker

Sheena Hawker is a fourth grade teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary in Clark County School District #161. She has been teaching for nine years this year, and is the middle of her second year in Clark County.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. The tricky part was finding what I wanted to teach and to whom.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
Definitely the students. I also love to learn new things and I get to do that everyday here.
• What are some challenges?
Prioritizing between all the good things we have available for students. We just can’t do it all!
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I enjoy being creative so anything that allows me to do that.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
There was a student who I taught only an hour a day. She wrote me a letter at the end of the year thanking me for teaching her and she referenced particular lessons. I had forgotten all about those lessons. I didn’t realize my 1 hour a day with her would make that big of a difference.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
The level of parent involvement has increased as well as the amount of technology in the classroom.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I won Best of Show at the Blackfoot Fair for a counted cross stitch piece I did.
