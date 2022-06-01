Teacher Feature: Shelly Harrop

Shelly Harrop is a fifth grade teacher at Harwood Elementary School. She has been teaching for 16 years, though she has only been in Jefferson Joint School District #521 for two years.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I decided to pursue a degree in education and become a teacher because I was passionate about my own children’s education. I felt that by becoming an educator I would have a better understanding of the educational system and be able I to make positive contributions to the public education system and the community I live in.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I really enjoy the science behind teaching and continuously learning new ways to help students learn. I’m passionate about learning new strategies and techniques that help students learn best and give them opportunities for ownership in their educational journey.
What are some challenges?
Some of the challenges that I feel there are today in education is blending academic work with technology. There is plethora of technology available but choosing the most effective way to implement it and finding the funding for technological equipment and programs can be very challenging.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
I have taken several different professional development classes that I have really enjoyed, but probably my most favorite was a course that I recently took on project-based learning. The course gave me insightful instruction on how to implement more opportunities for students to have more autonomy in their learning experiences.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
The most rewarding experience I’ve had in teaching has been the relationships that I have made with previous students and colleagues. I love being able to still connect with many of my former students and see the accomplishments they have made in their careers and their personal lives. I’ve also enjoyed being able to attend many of my previous students’ graduations and be part of their celebrations and accomplishments in their personal lives. I’m also very grateful for the continued friendships I have made with colleagues over the years.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
When I first started teaching in 2006 a majority of the curriculum was focused on using books and worksheets with little to no technology. I feel that education today allows for more hands-on activities and less worksheets. More student choice and ownership are also encouraged today.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
Something interesting about me that most of my students don’t know about me is that I am an avid animal lover. I have several horses, goats, a burrow, ducks, chickens, dogs, and a turtle.