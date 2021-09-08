Stefani Cook teaches Dual Credit Introduction to Business, Entrepreneurship, Dual Credit Personal Finance, Introduction to the Stock Market & Other Investment Strategies, Sports Marketing, Accounting I & II, and Video Game Design at Rigby High School. Cook has been teaching at the high school for 20 years but has been teaching for a total of 30 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I always wanted to be a teacher from a very young age. I always knew that when I “grew up” I would be a teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Everything! As cliché as that might sound, I love everything. I have the BEST job in the world. I love my students, my colleagues, our administrators, the subjects I get to teach, the facilities that I get to teach in, and the community that supports education. I also love that no two days are ever the same. Each day brings new challenges, opportunities, excitement, and experiences.
What are some challenges? Time—there is never enough time in a trimester to cover everything I would like to share with my students! Also, at the end of 12 weeks it’s always so sad to see my students leave. Time goes by way too quickly.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? I most enjoy courses that deal with brain research and learning as well as educational technology tools to use in the classroom.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? I have so many, it’s tough to narrow it down to just one. A few years ago, I taught a student that was nonverbal. I had not heard this student utter a word all trimester. One morning we were sharing with the class videos students had made with a program called Animoto. At the time, this was a new and emerging software and was exciting to our class. This particular student actually volunteered to share her video. She stood up in front of the room and in a very, very quiet voice shared her project. I am certain that everyone in that class still remembers this amazing experience today. We were all so proud of her progress and a few of us shed a tear that day.
Another experience I will always remember was one of the first district-wide food drives we held during the holidays back in 2009. At the time I had the opportunity to also be the Student Council advisor. The economy was tough at the time for many families. Our community came together and completely supported the cause. We had gathered so much food we ran out storage space! The large choir room was filled to the brim, we filled an empty classroom trailer, and completely overwhelmed the Food Bank at the time. The Food Bank was not staffed to handle such a large amount of food. We had over 36,000 items donated in just 10 days. As we brought food in and out of the building, teachers would allow their classes to go out in the hall and form an assembly line from the font of building, down the hall, and into the choir room--moving food. It was amazing. If my memory serves me correctly, the food bank shared that they would not have to turn any families away and had enough food to last through April. Many, many positive lessons were learned through that experience.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology—when I first started teaching there was one teacher computer in the building. The computer was on a cart and any teachers that were “techie” shared this one computer wheeling it from classroom to classroom. Mr. Nield and I seemed to always be jockeying for computer time. Jump ahead 30 years—my classroom is full of technology, and I am blessed to teach with technology each and every day.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Ten years ago, I had the opportunity to meet in the Oval Office with President Barack Obama as the Idaho Teacher of the Year and discuss Entrepreneurs in America as well as the emergence of online learning and its impact on education. President Obama asked me to always share with my students, “We need more entrepreneurs in America”. So true! Fun Fact—21 years ago, I was the first online high school teacher in Idaho and was a member of a 4-person team that lobbied for legislation to establish the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, where I am also the Lead Electives Teacher today.