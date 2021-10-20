Teacher Feature: Stephanie Sargent

Stephanie Sargent is a counselor at Farnsworth Middle School for two years. She was previously a counselor at Rigby Middle School for five years. Sargent is a licensed clinical social worker, and works at Tueller Counseling in the evenings.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to be a social worker because I love helping people. It’s so amazing to be part of the process where people work to overcome challenges and learn skills to better manage their mental health.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The students that we have at Farnsworth are amazing and inspire me daily. They each come to school and work so hard to learn and achieve academically even though some of them are struggling personally. They overcome a lot of challenges, and getting to witness that, be a part of it, and sometimes help make a difference is something that I love about working in a school.
•
What are some challenges? Having enough time to ensure that every kid gets what they need can sometimes be a challenge, but I am thankful for amazing support from my school and district administrators, teachers, and others in the counseling office. We have a great team, and we all work together to make sure the students are supported.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? There is a training I have been a part of for multiple years that really connects counseling in the education setting, and how to support students in classrooms and their teachers. It is one of my favorite trainings.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? I really enjoy when students come to the counseling office looking for help and trusting that we will support them and be there for them.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? One difference I am seeing is that we are trying to focus a lot on mental health, and awareness. We are starting an evidence-based suicide prevention program in our district in the next couple of weeks. We try to encourage students to talk about mental health, and be honest when they are struggling. The teachers are being trained in QPR, and are making social/emotional referrals to the counselors. We are starting a social emotional learning curriculum beginning next week which will add another way to build relationships and encourage mental wellness. It’s amazing to see how willing everyone is to participate in removing the stigma that comes with mental health.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love sharks, and Hawaii is my favorite place to be!