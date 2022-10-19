Teacher Feature: Tyson Schwartz

Tyson Schwartz is a second grade teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary in Clark County School District #161. This is his first year working as a full-time teacher. In the past, he worked as a Substitute teacher for the district.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
After spending years working in government, I decided that I wanted to make a change. I love working with the youth of our community in Dubois, and I felt teaching/coaching would be a great way to continue that work.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
The most rewarding thing has been seeing students succeed. I love seeing them get excited about learning new concepts.
What are some challenges?
An exciting challenge for me has been adapting my teaching to help my class learn each concept the best they can.
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken?
While I enjoyed the political science courses I took in graduate school, I have to say that taking The History of Rock and Roll was the most fun I had in a college class.
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching?
Seeing the kids enjoy learning, and teaching other kids about what they’ve learned.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Technology has definitely come a long way since I was in elementary school. Our first experience with computers was in a room filled with old Macintoshes, and we practiced typing and played Oregon Trail. Now, each student has a computer for themselves and we can utilize technology to enhance our lessons.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
That I am not really using magic to make a pencil look like it’s made of rubber. My students have yet to uncover the truth that I have no magical powers whatsoever.
