Alicia Ward is a business education teacher at Ririe High School. She teaches graphic design, personal finance and video production. She also advises the high school’s Business Professionals of America chapter and yearbook. Her teaching career began at RHS in 2018.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? There is a part of me that has always wanted to be a teacher, but I continue to choose to be a teacher because I want to inspire my students to trust their creativity, be prepared to make smart financial decisions, and take chances on big opportunities.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy watching each student grow in their design and computer skills, along with seeing them succeed in their extracurricular passions.
•
What are some challenges? Anyone that’s been a teacher knows how exhausting it can be. One of my biggest challenges is being able to take a step back from being a teacher to make sure I’m also taking care of myself. It’s one of those things they sometimes forget to tell you when you’re pursuing a teaching career, but it’s one of the most important things you can do to be the best you can be for your students.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I can’t think of one specific experience, but one thing that makes my day every time it happens is when a yearbook student comes to class the day after photographing an event, and as we are going through their photos together, we come across a stunning photo that we just know is going to be used as a showstopper in the yearbook. Their expression when they realize they took that photo is absolutely priceless! Plus it encourages them to pursue their photography skills to improve.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? The perfect opportunity fell into my lap, and I couldn’t say no. I’d never affiliated with Ririe very much before I started teaching here, but I’ve grown to love the community, fellow staff, and especially the students. Ririe really is a great place!
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have a life outside of school! I love to travel, go to concerts, and binge-watch Netflix just like them!
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I really haven’t been out of school or teaching long enough to notice much of a difference, but I do know that technology (even in a short period of time) has really changed the way education is delivered and participated in. It’s really amazing what our students have access to nowadays to help them learn.